New Police Chief 01.19.2022

After several weeks on the job, Paso Robles new police chief Damian Nord was informally sworn in to his new position at a hybrid city council meeting last night. The mayor was not present, because he said he had been exposed to someone who had covid. But the council makes it official.

Paso Robles police chief Damian Nord is new on the job, but he’s already supervised a lock down at Paso Robles high school in the case of the concealed umbrella.

You may remember two students reported seeing another student carrying a long weapon under a coat. So the high school administration pulled the trigger on a shelter in place scenario. More than 20 first responders arrived at the high school. The concealed weapon turned out to be an umbrella.