New SLO Co Grand Jury Sworn In 06.27.2023

The superior court of San Luis Obispo county welcomed a new county grand jury. The grand jury swore in 4 returning members, and 15 new jurors.

In San Luis Obispo county, a new grand jury is sworn in every year, running July 1st to June 30th. There are a total of 19 members in the grand jury, composed of volunteers who have lived in San Luis Obispo county for at least a year. District attorney Dan Dow said there’s no better example for how citizens can become involved in ensuring accountability and a reactionary government.

You may recall previous grand jury’s reports, including an investigation that highlighted the safety concerns and criminal activity at the Oklahoma avenue parking site, and their most recent report on the Paso Robles groundwater basin and sustainability plan.

Most grand jury investigations come from requests or complaints by community members. Information and grand jury reports are available at the San Luis Obispo county’s website.