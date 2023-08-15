TAAG Board Meeting on Thursday 8.15.2023

The Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) will be meeting on Thursday of this week at 6:30 in the evening in the Templeton Community Service District board room. The meeting is open to the public, but is not accessible online.

Part of the meeting’s agenda is a review of a project known as the ‘East Bennet Village’ (EBV). The EBV is a 5,200 square foot convenience store, a gas station with fuel pumps and electric vehicle charging stations, and 24-hour per day operating hours. The Templeton planning commission approved the project on August 10th, 2023. However, the TAAG meeting says that the store’s 24 hour operating hours is not in accordance with Templeton’s limit of businesses operating between 5 am and 11 pm. Furthermore, the TAAG agenda says that only three of the five planning commissioners were present for the August 10th vote.

TAAG encourages members of the public to attend this meeting for additional information regarding this project, and is interested in community and neighborhood comments for a potential appeal to the county board of supervisors.