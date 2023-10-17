New Tesla Battery Installed at SLO Treatment Plant 10.17.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo has announced a significant milestone in its efforts to support resiliency, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

The Tesla battery storage system has been installed at the city’s water treatment plant, and is said to be a step taken to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions and impacts on the community’s energy grid. The battery will shift energy demand for the treatment plant to itself during high-demand periods to reduce pressure on the PG&E power grid.

The battery will be charged during periods when electricity is cheapest and most abundant, and will be used to power the water treatment plant if there is a scheduled or unscheduled loss in PG&E power to the facility.

This particular project began last year, and has been funded by grant monies.