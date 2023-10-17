Templeton TAAG Meeting This Thursday 10.17.2023

The Templeton Area Advisory Group’s next regular meeting will be this Thursday at 6:30 pm.

The board will vote to appoint Jennifer Jones as first alternate delegate, as former first alternate Bruce Jones was appointed as delegate following the resignation of Doris Diel.

The San Luis Obispo county public works department will also be giving a presentation on the Templeton Vineyard drive corridor plan. The purpose of the plan has been to consolidate all planning and engineering efforts on Vineyard drive into a single, comprehensive document, which will aid the county in coordinating development and capital projects along the corridor.

Surveys, comments and workshops for the plan were conducted late last year and earlier this year. The plan will need to be brought back to the Templeton Area Advisory Group before being brought to the county board of supervisors.

You can attend TAAG’s meeting in person, as they are not streamed online.