New Times Poll 10.23.2020

A poll conducted by new times shows overwhelming support for district attorney Dan Dow in his dispute with San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon.

When asked the question, whose side are you on in the war of words between San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon and district attorney Dan Dow over the charges filed against local protesters.

As of this morning, 12% of respondents support mayor Heidi Harmon. 78% of support district attorney Dan Dow.

For gross numbers, Dan Dow has received 1069 votes. Heidi Harmon has received 174 votes. And that’s the New Times poll.