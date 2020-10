They named it Los Osos because of the grizzly bears. Yesterday, a black bear wandered the streets of Los Osos.

The bear went up a tree. When it came down, it was shot with a tranquilizer dart. Then wildlife officials transported the to a remote area of the Los Padres national forest.

The bear did not sustain any injuries during its adventure in Los Osos. But it was reportedly curious about the welcoming signs in Los Osos which display statues of bears.