Black Lives Matter in SLO Court 10.23.2020

Tianna Arata and three other black lives matter protesters had their first day in San Luis Obispo superior court yesterday. Each defendant requested more time to study charges against them before they enter pleas.

After the hearing, the four activists walked outside the courtroom where about three hundred supporters awaited them.

Tianna Arata faces 13 misdemeanor’s for her role in leading the black lives matter march onto 101, stopping traffic for about an hour.

20-year-old Tianna Arata also says she attended 18 public schools in her 12 years of public education, mostly in the city of Portland and surrounding area. She will return to court in November.