New Tsunami Signs 12.23.2022

New signs are going up along San Luis Obispo county beach areas. “Tsunami Hazard Zone.”

Yesterday, crews put them up around Cayucos. They say… “Entering Tsunami Zone.” Or “Leaving Tsunami Zone.”

Scott Milner is the Emergency Services Co-ordindator for San Luis Obispo county.

Milner says the new tsunami warning signs are for residents and visitors alike. 276 signs going up along the coast in San Luis Obispo county.

For decades, Shell Beach elementary school has conducted tsunami drills. It’s very similar to a fire drill. The children are warned of a tsunami and instructed to file out of the classroom and board a school bus. Then they’re transported to higher elevations away from the beach.

Shell Beach elementary is one of the few schools in California located in a tsunami zone.