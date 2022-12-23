Templeton Cemetery 12.23.2022

If you’ve driven by the Templeton cemetery this week, you may have seen all the wreaths. On Saturday, the Templeton American Legion Post and several other groups placed wreaths on the graves of 350 veterans graves in the cemetery.

Besides the American Legion Post #220, the Templeton 4-H, and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, el Paso do Robles chapter helped out.

Larry Mora of the American Legion post says it went well.

The oldest veteran buried in the Templeton cemetery is Martin Stradler, who served in the Spanish American war in 1898. He served as a sergeant in the 17th infantry regiment.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies to more than 2,500 locations in the US and overseas.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit their website: Wreathsacrossamerica.org.