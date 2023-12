THE PASO ROBLES NEW YEAR’S EVE BONFIRE & CONCERT WILL BE TAKING PLACE ON DECEMBER 31ST FROM 7 TO 11 IN THE EVENING.

A BALL DROP IS SCHEDULED FOR 9 PM TO ALIGN WITH MIDNIGHT ON THE EAST COAST. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE FOOD TRUCKS AND A SELECTION OF LOCAL BEER, WINE, AND COCKTAILS. THE NIGHT’S ENTERTAINMENT WILL FEATURE THE LUCKY DEVILS BAND.

ADMISSION FOR THE EVENT IS FREE, AND WILL BE OCCURRING WHETHER IT IS RAINING OR SHINING.