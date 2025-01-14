Newly Elected Paso Councilmember Kris Beal Holding Community Meetings 1.14.2025

Paso Robles city councilmember Kris Beal will be holding a series of informal community meetings to gather feedback, share ideas, and discuss topics that matter most to the community.

These meetings will be held on the 4th Saturday of the next three months: January 25th, February 22nd and March 22nd. They will take place at the common grounds, located inside the Paso Market Walk at 1825 Spring street, 9 am to 11 am.

The release page on the city’s website says these meetings, “Coffee with Kris,” are designed to foster open communication and strengthen connections between elected representatives and the community.