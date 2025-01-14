Parts of SLO County Placed Under Red Flag Warnings 1.14.2025

The national weather service has issued red flag warnings for parts of San Luis Obispo county.

Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry brush in the mountainous areas mean there is a high risk for very large fires with a rapid spread. Winds between 55 and 70 miles per hour are expected in some of the red flag warning areas.

The national weather service says: ‘Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out.”

The red flag warning runs until noon on Wednesday.