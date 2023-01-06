Highway One Update 01.06.2023

Highway 1 near Big Sur is expected to reopen temporarily today.

Caltrans says crews were able to clean up several slides in the roadway north of Ragged Point.

Another assessment will be done today and if it is favorable, highway 1 will reopen between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn from 8:00 this morning until five this afternoon.

The opening is timed to take advantage of an expected break in the rain so residents who need to get out of the closure area can do so.

Once highway 1 closes at 5:00 this afternoon it is expected that the closure will remain in effect for the next 10 days.

Caltrans says they will be looking for opportunities to reopen the road periodically if weather allows it.