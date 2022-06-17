Nitt Witt Ridge 06.17.2022

In this hot real estate market, one of the properties that languished was Nitt Witt Ridge in Cambria.

The eclectic home on a hillside was built by Art Beal, who called himself Captain Nitwit. He built and decorated the home with junk he collected and repurposed.

He died in 1992 at the age of 96. The house sold in 1999 for $42,000. Last week, it sold again for $155 thousand dollars.

There are issues with Nitt Witt Ridge…

The house has no water and little parking.

It’s not zoned for business, and unsuitable for a public park.

It’s not livable and because it’s a state historical landmark, it would be hard to remove or improve it.

Someone in Los Angeles bought Nitt Witt Ridge. The new Captain Nitwit.