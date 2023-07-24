No ETA For Opening of Highway 1 at Paul’s Slide 07.24.2023

In a release on Friday, July 21st, Caltrans said an estimate for a possible reopening date for highway 1 will not be attempted until further Geotech investigations are completed.

Crews have worked all daylight hours for seven days a week since April to clear the roadway between Lucia and Limekiln park, after the hillside collapsed onto the roadway earlier this year from the winter storms. The release said “Geotech teams continue to study drone imagery and other measurements of recent slide activity. The fact that the mountain continues to move makes a possible reopening date a moving target as well.”

While the two mile section remains closed, the entire segment of highway 1 from on the Big Sur coast from Cambria to Limekiln and from Monterey to Lucia remains open. The release also said that crews are working on repairs to a major slip-out at Dani Creek at pm 22.6, and repairs are expected to continue through mid-September.