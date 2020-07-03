Norma Moye Celebrates 87th Birthday 7.03.2020

Thursday, Norma Moy celebrated her birthday at the Main Street Association Office.

Her son, Matt Vanderlip, called from San Mateo to wish her a birthday. “You’re 87,” he reminded her. “You were born in 1933.”

Norma Della was born to an Italian father and mother and grew up in Paso Robles. She says her dad left Italy when Mussolini came into power. Norma grew up in Paso Robles and for the last several decades, has coordinated quite a number of Main Street sponsored activities at the Downtown City Park.

She received calls from severa; old friend, one of whom she identified as Janice Lewin. Janice advised Norma on the phone, “My last name has not been Lewin for 61 years.” Janice reminded Norma of a sorority they formed in high school called “Della Ate a Cow Pi.” Janice said, “We inducted a number of girls into the sorority. I still remember the initiations we imposed on those poor girls. One girl, Enid, we put in a big cardboard box and tied a bow around it. We left the box on the doorstep of a boy’s house. Another, Carol Lange, we sent to the Melody Bar to order a milkshake. When she finished, she had to them she didn’t have any money to pay. We did all kinds of terrible things.”

The Main Street Office received cards, phone calls and emails wishing Norma birthday congratulations yesterday. Thursday night, she had an Italian dinner with her cousin. Norma plans going to have lunch on Saturday with her son Vince Vanderlip, and her daughter, Patty Baldwin.