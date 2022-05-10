Norma Moye Honored by State Senator 05.10.2022

California State Senator John Laird presented Norma Moye with a Certificate of Recognition for her 30th Anniversary as Executive Director of the Paso Robles Main Street Association. Senator John Laird stopped by the Main Street Information Booth during the Olive and Lavender Festival to give Norma the award on Saturday.

Just as she did at the recent dedication of the archway for Norma’s Alley, Norma said, “I’m speechless.” Then, she gave a short speech thanking all of the volunteers who make Main Street effective.

For 30 years, Main Street has created events in the Downtown City Park to entertain locals and visitors alike. Among her most famous events, the Vine Street Victorian Christmas and the Christmas Light Parade. Although they are creative and fun, the events require hours of planning and volunteer hours from people like Scott Reneau, Dale Gustine, Lou Esposito, Jan Hopp, Karli Twisselman, and many others.

Norma Moye grew up in Paso Robles in the 40’s and 50’s. Her father owned a restaurant on 13th Street. “My mom cooked, and my dad ran the bar. It was a lot of work.” Norma attended Paso Robles High School. Her Bearcat Cheerleader uniform is on display at the Paso Robles Historical Museum in the Carnegie Building. Her high school class recently held its 70th Anniversary during Pioneer Day in Paso Robles.

Although she’s now been running Main Street for 30 years, Norma says she still has a lot of plans. “We have some big plans for the future of downtown Paso Robles!”