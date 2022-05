If walls could talk…

What a story the adobe walls at the Rios Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel might tell in San Miguel.

This coming Saturday, the Friends of the Adobe will bring some of those stories to life with an open house featuring living history.

Living History Days at the historic Rios Caledonia Adobe is this coming Saturday from 10-3.

It will give you a sense of what the adobe was like in the year 1858 during the aftermath of the Jack Powers gang robberies.