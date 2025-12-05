Northern Chumash Tribe Cultural Burn December 11th & 12th – 12.05.2025

2025CulturalBurn_JohnsonRanch_December

Two cultural burns are scheduled near highway 101 next week, and community members can expect to see both smoke and some traffic delays.

The burns will be happening at Miossi open space near the base of the Cuesta grade on Thursday, December 11th, and then another at Johnson Ranch open space near the highway 101 exit for Higuera street Friday, December 12th.

These burns are inter-agency operations hosted by a northern Chumash tribe with support from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, and other agencies. This is part of a vegetation management effort, with cultural burns having significant importance to indigenous tribes of California.

Smoke will be present in nearby communities on the day of the burn. The SLO county APCD will be working with all involved agencies to ensure up-to-date air quality information is provided to the public.