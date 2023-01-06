North County Weather 01.06.2023

Sunshine with a few clouds today, highs near 58. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, lows near 38. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, cloudy, highs near 59. SSE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for showers beginning late Saturday night continuing through Tuesday of next week. The heaviest rain will fall on Monday. The weather forecasters now predicing we’ll get 2.45 inches of rain on Monday. And it will be windy.

More rain on Tuesday, then mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. Rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next week. They’re predicting five more inches of rain to fall in the north county in the next nine days.