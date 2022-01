Cloudy skies in the north county, highs near 68 with light variable winds.

Tonight, cloudy skies clearing early tomorrow morning, lows near 39 with light winds.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies, highs near 67. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies this coming Sunday all the way through next week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s, occasionally sneaking up to the low 70’s.