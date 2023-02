Cloudy skies today in the north county, highs near 64. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 41. Light variable winds.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow, highs near 62. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls increasing clouds with rain likely Saturday afternoon. About a 60% chance of rain. We’ll only get about two tenths of an inch of rain Saturday.

And then sunny next week Sunday through Friday.