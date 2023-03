Today, windy with rain likely, highs near 64. Southerly winds 20-30 miles per hour. 1-2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight, cloudy with occasional rain, mainly this evening, lows near 44.

SSW winds shifting to WNW 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 80%.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs near 63 NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast, mostly sunny skies Thursday, but cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday and showers Sunday off and on through Wednesday of next week.