Partly cloudy today, highs near 74. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour

Tonight, mostly clear, lows near 36. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs near 77. NNW winds 5-10- miles per hour.

The extended forecast for increasing clouds Saturday about a 30% chance of rain Saturday afternoon, however, only a fraction of an inch of rain. Sunny and warmer Sunday and through next week. Highs next Tuesday into the mid 80’s.