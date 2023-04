Today, sunshine today in the north county, highs near 60. NNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, mostly clear skies overnight, lows near 35. NNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 64, light variable winds.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the week.

We’ll see clouds on Friday, but otherwise, mostly sunny skies through Thursday of next week.

Highs this coming weekend in the mid to upper 70’s