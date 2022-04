Sunny today, highs near 68. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 40. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 72. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a 63% chance of rain on Saturday morning.

Just light rain Saturday morning, and then sunshine forecast for Easter Sunday with high temperatures Sunday afternoon in the low to mid 70’s.