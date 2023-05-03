North County Weather 05.03.2023

Today, cloudy with showers. A 60% chance of rain, highs near 56. S winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, cloudy skies with periods of rainfall. The chance of rain is 90%. We’ll get about a quarter inch of rain overnight. Lows near 46. SSE winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, a few rain showers early. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs near 62. W winds 10-15 mph.

The extended forecast;

Forecasters say we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday. Then mostly sunny Saturday and continuing for the next 7 days.