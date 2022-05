Sunny, and much cooler today in the north county, highs near 78. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 50. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, but much cooler, highs near 80. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru the weekend. Temperatures will stay cooler through the Memorial Day weekend. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.