Mostly sunny today with some clouds, highs near 91. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 60. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with a few clouds, but cooler, highs near 87. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the weekend. High temperatures will slide back into the mid 90’s Saturday through next Wednesday.