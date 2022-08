Mostly sunny today, highs near 95. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 57. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with a few clouds, highs near 93. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the week. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 90’s through Wednesday, then getting back near 100 Thursday through Sunday before dropping back into the mid 90’s Monday and Tuesday of next week.