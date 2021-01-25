North County Weather 1.25.2021

Light showers this morning, mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs this afternoon near 54. 80% chance of rain. NW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows near 30.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 55. W 10-15 mph.

The wind and rain arrives Wednesday. 100% chance of rain. 90% Thursday. A 25% chance of showers though the weekend and until Wednesday of next week.

They’re now predicting an inch of rain late Tuesday night and over four inches on Wednesday in the north county, tapering off Thursday, but continued showers through the weekend.