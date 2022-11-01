North County Weather 11.01.2022

Cloudy today with occasional rain showers this afternoon. About a 70% chance of rain, but only a fraction of an inch expected. Highs near 61. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies, 24% chance of precitipitation. Lows near 41. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 60. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this coming week, but cool. High temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s. About a 35% chance of rain late Sunday night and early next Monday morning. And a 35% chance of rain next Thursday as well. That’s next week.