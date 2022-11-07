North County Weather 11.07.2022

Cloudy today in the north county with a 50% chance of rain. Four tenths of an inch expected. Highs near 60 with SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, cloudy skies and rain overnight. A 90% chance of rain. Lows near 46 with southerly wind 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, more rain, with possible thunder. 100% chance of rain tomorrow. We’ll get about an inch of rain tomorrow. High’s near 53 with SSW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Wednesday, continuing through the weekend, but high temperatures in the mid 60’s.