In Sports 11.07.2022

First round playoff games Friday for two north county teams Friday night.
The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Sanger 21-0.
The Templeton Eagles beat Roosevelt of Fresno 27-14 to advance in the playoffs. The Eagles will host Corcoran Thursday night.
The Atascadero Greyhounds had a bye in division five. They’ll host Madera South Thursday night. The Greyhounds are seeded second in division 5.
The Mission Prep Royals are seeded #1 in division III. They will host #9 Arroyo Grande Thursday night. AG Beat Cesar Chavez 27-20 Friday night.
In college football, Montana beat Cal Poly 57-0.
In the NFL,
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Rams 16-13.
The Lions beat the Packers 15-9.
The Chargers clipped the Falcons 20-17.
The Jaguars beat the Raiders 27-20.
Tonight, the Saints host the Ravens.
In baseball, the Astros beat the Phillies 4-1 Saturday to win the world series 4 games to two.