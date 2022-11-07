In Sports 11.07.2022

First round playoff games Friday for two north county teams Friday night.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Sanger 21-0.

The Templeton Eagles beat Roosevelt of Fresno 27-14 to advance in the playoffs. The Eagles will host Corcoran Thursday night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds had a bye in division five. They’ll host Madera South Thursday night. The Greyhounds are seeded second in division 5.

The Mission Prep Royals are seeded #1 in division III. They will host #9 Arroyo Grande Thursday night. AG Beat Cesar Chavez 27-20 Friday night.

In college football, Montana beat Cal Poly 57-0.

In the NFL,

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Rams 16-13.

The Lions beat the Packers 15-9.

The Chargers clipped the Falcons 20-17.

The Jaguars beat the Raiders 27-20.

Tonight, the Saints host the Ravens.

In baseball, the Astros beat the Phillies 4-1 Saturday to win the world series 4 games to two.