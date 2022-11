Rain today in the north county. Heavy at times. Thunder is possible. Highs near 53. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour. The chance of rain 100%.

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Lows near 41. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies. High’s near 60. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. High temperatures in the mid 60’s.