Sunny today, but cooler, highs near 76. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 45 with light winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 74 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through the week with mild temperatures. No rain in the forecast until Saturday. A 10% chance of rain Saturday morning.