Sunny today with highs near 68, NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows near 32.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but some clouds, highs near 70. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through next weekend with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Not much likelihood of rain in the next ten days.