Sunny today, and a little cooler. Highs this afternoon near 60. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, overcast skies, lows near 40.

Tomorrow, periods of rain, highs near 54. SSW winds 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 100%.

Forecasters now predicting we’ll receive about one half inch of rain.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday. Then more showers late Saturday and early Sunday, tapering off Monday.