Nutcracker at Spanos Theater 11.30.2022

The Nutcracker is one of the great Christmas traditions in the United States

Again this year, there will be a production of the Nutcracker with local north county dancers. The performances run Friday and Saturday at Spanos theater. That’s at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

Because of some technical issues, there will not be a performance on Thursday.

Tomorrow on Sound Off, we’ll talk with some people involved in the north county production of Nutcracker.

For more information or to buy tickets, you are encouraged to contact Class Act Dance in Paso Robles. The website is: classactdance.com.