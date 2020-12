Sunny today with highs near 73. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, clear, lows near 32.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs near 72. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week.

Highs in the afternoon hours near 70. No great chance of rain for the next ten days. A 10% chance of rain one week from tomorrow.