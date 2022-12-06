North County Weather 12.06.2022

Light rain this morning, showers this afternoon, highs near near 53. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 60%.

Tonight, overcast skies, lows near 38. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, sunshine and a few clouds, highs near 57. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, but a 75% chance of rain Saturday morning. About one half inch rain expected Saturday. Showers on Sunday.

Paso Robles received one point four inches of rain over the weekend, which brings the season total to 3.6 inches.