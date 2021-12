Partly cloudy, highs near 66. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy skies with periods of rain late, 70% chance of rain. Lows near 47.

Tomorrow, cloudy with light tain becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs near 57. NW winds 10-15 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny this weekend. More showers forecast early next week, about 80-100 % chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, then sunny on Wednesday. We’ll get about an inch of rain from that system next week.