Mostly sunny today with highs this afternoon in the upper 60’s. NNW winds at 5-10 miles per hour.

A few clouds overnight with lows in the low 30’s.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the low 60’s.

The long term forecast calls for continued mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60’s. A 30% chance of rain late Sunday night and early Monday. About a 45% chance of rain Saturday, the 19th.