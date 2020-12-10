In Sports 12.10.2020

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team played a home game against Santa Clara yesterday, in an empty Mott gym. No fans allowed. Just players coaches and necessary staff to operate the time clock and buzz in the substitutes.

The Mustangs led 46-33 at halftime, but the undefeated Broncos came back strong in the second half to win 76-69. In the game, the Mustangs shot 37% from the field at their home gym.

The Broncos improve to 5-0.

The Mustangs fall to 1-2

Cal Poly will host San Jose state Sunday afternoon, another game at Mott gym with fans excluded.