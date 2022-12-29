North County Weather 12.29.2022

Rain this morning, showers this afternoon, highs near 54. Light variable winds.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers overnight, lows near 50. The chance of rain 60%. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, cloudy with occasional showers during the afternoon hours. Highs near 60. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain 40%.

The extended forecast calls for showers through Saturday. The heaviest rainfall on Saturday. They’re predicting an inch of rain on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Then, rain showers Monday through Saturday of next week. Three inches of rain next week. The heaviest rainfall on Wednesday. Over an inch of rain each Wednesday, and about four inches of rain expected next week.