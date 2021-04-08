4th Anniversary For Farmer’s Market in Atascadero 4.08.2021

Atascadero’s Farmer’s Market in Atascadero celebrated its 4th anniversary on relocating to the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.

The Duotones played live music, which enhanced the anniversary date Wednesday. The farmers and other merchants enjoyed the added attraction and increased customers it brought to the usual busy Wednesday afternoons.

Terrie Banish of the city of Atascadero said, “Super-excited to have Farmer’s Market in the Sunken Gardens for four years, and we’ve had great success. We’ve been able to promote downtown and the downtown retail stores, restaurant and other businesses. Their traffic has doubled at the Farmer’s Market. It’s a good fit.”

A new Donut trailer rolled in from Paso Robles for its inaugural visit.

Farmer’s Market is each Wednesday afternoon at the Sunken Gardens from 3-6.