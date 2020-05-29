North County Weather 5.29.2020

Mostly sunny today, but some clouds. Much cooler today. Highs this afternoon in the mid 70’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50’s

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning hours. Partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the low 70’s.

The long term forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies Monday, becoming mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures back up to 90 by Wednesday.