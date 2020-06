Sunny with highs near 80. NW winds 15-25 mile per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 50. NW 15 – 25 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 80. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour with occasional gusts to 40 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies with warming temperatures Sunday. Highs in the upper 80’s, then back up to the mid 90’s on Monday.