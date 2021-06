Partly cloudy skies with highs near 78. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour this afternoon.

Overnight, partly cloudy, lows near 53. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 79. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for temperatures to stay cooler until this weekend. Then it will heat up again. A high temperature of 90 on Friday and around 100 both Saturday and Sunday.